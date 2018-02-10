The taste of Woolgoolga

HOW does an evening filled with delicious food and beverages sound while the kids are being entertained with fun activities?

Taste Woolgoolga Food and Wine Festival is fast approaching for their third year and vendors are at full capacity.

With 20 vendors including nine new ones, visitors and locals will find themselves lost in the delicious smells and delightful tastes from local producers.

Food and drinks won't be all there is to enjoy, there will also be a prawn peeling competition and talks from the Byron Bay Brewery and Robert Oatley Vineyards.

Vendors include Bucket Brewery from Kempsey, Goose on the Loose Salami, Coffs Harbour Fishermen's Co-op, The Churro Shack, Bellingen Pasta and The Roaming Pig food truck for the pulled pork lovers.

For the kids, there will be face painting and Funtastic Balloons and for everyone's entertainment, live music will be played from 8pm.

Entry is free or you can taste the plate for $10 which includes a complimentary glass or stubby cooler plus four tokens to sample food, wine and beer from any of the exhibitors.

When: Saturday, February 17 from 4pm to 9pm.

Where: The Seaview Tavern.

For more information, visit Taste the Plate on Facebook.