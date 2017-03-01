The taste of success

AFTER months of preparation it's time for the creators of Taste Woolgoolga to sit back, relax and enjoy the satiated feeling of success.

After winding down and taking in the success of the day, founders of Taste Woolgoolga Sherry Price and Michael Bryers will begin preparations for their winter festival.

The Winter Taste Woolgoolga Bar and Grill Festival will be held on Saturday, July 29, with beer, wine, spirits and grilled food.

The Food and Wine Festival held last weekend attracted locals and tourists to a day filled with entertainment and tastings from local producers.

"We were blown away just looking around and seeing how many people were there,” Sherry Price said.

"The number of people attending doubled from last year and we were overwhelmed with the amount of people coming in and supporting the festival.”

The day included taste testing of food and beverages from the Coffs Harbour and Woolgoolga region and one stall from Byron Bay.

Food demonstrations were a hit and all the stalls had a great day, Sherry said.

Don't miss out on the upcoming Bar and Grill Festival for more tastings and local produce.

Sherry and Michael would like to thank everyone who attended and supported Taste Woolgoolga and look forward to growing again next year with hope for sponsorship, help on the day or possibly a photographer.

For more information or to organise a stall at the Winter Taste Woolgoolga, contact sherry@tastewoolgoolga. com.au or visit tastewoolgoolga.com.au