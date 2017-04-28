The surgeon wears Prada

BORN at Coffs Base Hospital, she performed a traditional Indian dance at the opening of the Coffs Harbour Health Campus and now walks through the front door of the campus as a surgeon.

Dr Shehnarz Salindera is one of few Australian women in their early thirties who have earned the right to put the prestigious initials F.R.A.C.S. after her name.

Her journey to becoming a Fellow of the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons started at Orara High School.

"I'm a bit of a nerd, I've always enjoyed studying,” Shehnarz said.

"I had a love for maths, biology, chemistry and science early on in school so medicine seemed a logical path.”

Graduating high school, and picking up an award for Young Australian of the Year Coffs Coast for community work along the way, Shehnarz enrolled at Sydney University to study a Bachelor of Science and a Masters in Health Law with the aim of a career in medicine.

After Sydney University, she hit the books at Flinders University for four years followed by two years as an intern and resident at Coffs Harbour Hospital before being selected to be part of a surgery training program at the Prince of Wales Hospital in Randwick.

Shehnarz then decided to "take a break” and spent time on-board a ship. But not some luxury liner where she could relax in a deck chair by the pool. She volunteered to work on Africa Mercy, a floating hospital with operating theatres which is part of a global charity bringing hope and healing to the world's poor.

"Mercy Ships attract medical volunteers from around the world. I was involved in thyroid surgery; it was an amazing experience.”

After the ship, it was back to the books and Shehnarz is now a general surgeon with an interest in breast cancer. At Oxford University she studied re-constructive surgery and gained her Masters of Surgery. In her "spare time” during this overseas stint she raised funds for breast cancer research and resources.

"Surgery was always my plan and I have a special interest in working with women and helping them through their journey.”

After spending years travelling and studying, Shehnarz is excited to be back on the Coffs Coast.

"This is my home, my community. I'm very passionate about advocating for health and quality surgery in the area, this is what drives me. At medical school, returning to a rural non-metro area was always my goal.”

Shehnarz recently won an award from RACS for her work advocating for junior surgical trainees on issues such as bullying and harassment and improving learning and working conditions for surgical trainees, she also teaches at the NSW Rural Clinical School on the Health Campus.

As busy as she is, there is always time for this surgeon's other passion: shoe shopping.

"I love my shoes; I even wore my Prada heels into theatre at the beginning.”

When it was pointed out this may not be the most suitable footwear for theatre, she switched to boots which are favoured by surgeons. But not just any boots.

"I wear Burberry boots. They are stylish , comfortable and meet the rules. I have four pairs in different colours.”