The Sunday Quiz

1.Deloitte recently valued the Great Barrier Reef at (a) $16 billion (b) $36 billion (c) $56 billion?

2. Epistaxis is more commonly known as a (a) headache (b) nosebleed (c) toothache?

3. Which country won the women's rugby sevens gold medal at the Rio Olympics?

4. The Financial Times recently reported Britain will have to renegotiate how many international treaties as part of Brexit(a) 59 (b) 459 (c) 759?

5. In 1973, Australia's Patrick White won which literature prize (a) Man Booker (b) Miles Franklin (c) Nobel?

6. Beginning with "b" which gas is commonly used as a lighter fuel?

7. How many times has Donald Trump married?

8. Who recently won his 10th French Open tennis singles title?

9.New Orleans recently ordered removal of statues of several generals who fought in which war?

10. In what movie did a woman raised on a female- only island, go to fight in the First World War?

11. Which former Sydney Roosters player was recently given a 12-month good behaviour bond for possessing 0.29g of cocaine?

12. What is the term for an atom's dense centre?

13. Ten times a year, Muslim pilgrims travel to a shrine in Srinagar, India, hoping to catch a glimpse of which relic believed to be from the prophet Muhammad: (a) fingernail (b) tooth (c) whisker?

14. Which Melbourne Cup-winning jockey was recently suspended after taking a weight-loss drug that included the banned substance phentermine?

15. The highest percentage of which Australian state's population live in the capital?

16. Which federal minister recently apologised after he was revealed in a leaked tape bragging about the dumping of Tony Abbott as prime minister?

17. Colac and Colac Colac are in which Australian state/territory?

ANSWERS

1.(c) $56 billion. 2.(b) nosebleed. 3.Australia. 4.(c) 759. 5.(c) Nobel Prize. 6.Butane. 7.Three. 8.Rafael Nadal. 9.American Civil War. 10.Wonder Woman. 11.Shaun Kenny-Dowall. 12.Nucleus. 13.(c) whisker. 14.Michelle Payne. 15.South Australia. (Adelaide). 16.Christopher Pyne. 17.Victoria.

Compiled by Roy O'Reilly.