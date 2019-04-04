The Summit development reaches new heights

HILLTOP HAVEN: The Aspect Blue Ribbon display home is now open for viewing.

WE'VE been watching homes pop up all over The Summit at Coffs Harbour but the latest release has sparked new interest in the development.

Stage eight of the elevated development is now selling and with homes being constructed along Aspect Dr at the high point of the estate overlooking Coffs Harbour, it's no surprise people are talking about it.

First National Coffs Harbour director Rich McKeon said five of the 12 blocks available had already sold.

"The fact the roads are now under construction and some beautiful homes have been built means buyers can now visualise their home on the site and understand the potential for investment,” Mr McKeon said.

A Blue Ribbon display home, known as The Aspect, has also been helpful in generating interest.

Blue Ribbon director Phil Grace said 20-30 couples were viewing this stunning family home each week.

"It turned out even better than we expected - it looks like it grew there,” he said.

Mr Grace acknowledged that sloping blocks could present additional hurdles during construction but in the case of The Summit, the topography also presented advantages.

"By hugging the slope with a multi-level home, you can enjoy the water aspect from all levels of the house,” he said.

"Even the downstairs rooms have ocean views from two bedrooms, the rumpus room and the outdoor living deck.

"We couldn't be more pleased with the outcome. It's hard to visualise the end result on these really sloping, difficult sites, even for us and we do this for a living.”

Another local builder with plenty of experience at The Summit is Jim Henman, of Henman Homes. His company has already built 15 townhouses and homes in the estate.

Mr Henman said access to the centre of Coffs Harbour had been a big drawcard for investors in the area, with The Summit being located just minutes to the CBD and harbourside and walking distance to Park Bach Plaza and Home Base. Schools and the beach are just a stone's throw away.

Village Building Company state manager Sam Burgess said there really was nothing else like these sites available.

"The combination of the elevation of these blocks and their proximity to town is unique,” Mr Burgess said.

"We are delighted with how other stages in The Summit have sold and expect to receive a similar level of interest - if not greater - in this latest release.”

The Aspect is open for viewing Thursday afternoon and on Saturday and Sunday.

More information on vacant blocks is available through First National Coffs Harbour.