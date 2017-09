DO you want to be part of the cultural experience happening at the Curryfest right now?

You've got until 5pm today to head on down and be part of the exciting atmosphere, enjoy the Punjabi cultural dancing and taste the delicious food from over 100 stalls lining the street.

Crowds are thick, the smell of spices and fresh cooking over whelming and the sound of people enjoying themselves is guaranteed.

Grab the family and head on down for a fun day out in the sun at Woolgoolga Beach Reserve.