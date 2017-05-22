VIDEO: The strength of the human spirit

Shark attack survivor Paul de Gelder shares his powerful story with The Coffs Coast Advocate's Harbour Club at C.ex Coffs.

SHARK attack survivor Paul de Gelder, inspired at The Advocate's Harbour Club sharing a powerful insight into his 'never say die' psyche.

The former navy clearence diver and soldier, who lost a hand and a leg after being attacked by a three-metre bull shark in Sydney Harbour in 2009, proved the power of motivational speaking.

His raw account of how his life changed in just 10 seconds moved many at Coffs Ce.x on Friday night.

Here is an excerpt of his powerful speech.

Paul de Gelder at The Harbour Club: Shark attack survivor Paul de Gelder shared his inspiring story at The Coffs Coast Advocate's Harbour Club. Video: Saltwater Productions

