The staggering statistics behind Operation Safe Arrival

OPERATION SAFE ARRIVAL: Police are out in force these holidays.

OPERATION SAFE ARRIVAL: Police are out in force these holidays. Trevor Veale

NSW Police have been out in force across the state to begin the festive season.

Operation Safe Arrival, which is the NSW Police's Christmas/New Year road safety campaign, has already returned staggering statistics after just two days.

Police have issued 4,119 non-speed related infringements, as well as 2,442 speed related infringements in just over 48 hours.

They've also conducted more than 95,000 breath tests, with 108 people receiving a drink driving charge.

Double demerits are in place for the entire operation for all speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt and motorcycle-helmet offences.

NSW Police Force Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said although he's relieved to see no fatalities on day two, he was concerned with the irresponsible behaviour of some road users.

"While it was fortunate there were no fatal crashes across the state, I think the common sense shown by the vast majority of road users, and good road management by officers from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command has contributed greatly,” Assistant Commissioner Corboy said.

"Fleeing from police will only endanger the lives of the public, our officers, and yourself.

"Proactive police work has also prevented prohibited items from hitting the street as a result of a random breath test.”

Those prohibited items allude to a Coffs Harbour man being charged with firearm possession earlier this morning.

The operation began December 21 and finishes on January 1.