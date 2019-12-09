The stage is set for scholarship winners

IT can be a brutal industry, but these young actors are one step closer to landing a career in the performing arts thanks to scholarships to the Young Actors Studio in Coffs Harbour.

A $5,000 grant from local family law practice Bryant McKinnon Lawyers, funds the scholarships which are awarded to YAS’s most promising students.

Partner Heather McKinnon says the scholarships are an important plank in the firm’s efforts to make a difference in educational outcomes in the community.

“Good arts programming helps close a gap that has left many a child behind as lower-income and regional students often don’t get exposed to the same art enrichment experiences as higher income, metropolitan students,” Heather said.

“It’s all about creating pathways in our region to meaningful study and careers.”

The senior and elite students who have been awarded the 2020 scholarships are Michelle Petro, Vincent Emery, Jesse Clark, Rashana Wilkinson, Molly Britt and Ellis Harper.

Junior and intermediate scholarships will be announced at Tuesday’s performance.

Established in 2011 by Director, Belinda Lemair, the Young Actors Studio not only provides regular acting classes and performances, but professional development opportunities through her ties with NIDA, ACA and AIM.

Belinda says past students have gone on to further studies and careers in creative industries including television and theatre.

“Our students have had work experience with Sydney Theatre Company, Bell Shakespeare and auditioned for NIDA including Harrison Allen who makes his directorial debut with ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ at the Jetty Theatre in January,” Belinda said.

“This year past YAS student, Abbey Logan, landed a role in Home and Away and shot an ad with Rebel Wilson.”

In addition to acting, Belinda says students also learn the different backstage skills of theatre and many are completing their University studies in technical production.

“YAS graduates now working professionally, include one in lighting for Australian Opera’s West Side Story, another backstage on the School of Rock musical and one student even has his own film production company.”

See the Young Actors Studio perform their Junior-Intermediate Showcase at 6pm on Tuesday 10 December at D Block Theatre in Coffs Harbour’s CHEC Campus. Entry only $5.

Enrolments for classes in 2020 available for students from 8 to 18 years by emailing yasonthecoast@gmail.com.

Bryant McKinnon Lawyers will also be encouraging better education outcomes by sponsoring a range of academic awards to the value of $5,000 at schools across the region including Coffs Harbour, Bellingen and Nambucca.

Visit bryantmckinnon.com.au to find out more about Bryant McKinnon’s community program.