The sporting headlines we don't want to see in 2019

STADIUM UPGRADE: Sporting fans around the Coffs Coast would hate to see a delay in the upgrade of C.ex Coffs International Stadium. Daniel Heather

ALL SPORTS: In the last edition of The Coffs Coast Advocate we made a list of five headlines sporting fans would love to see in 2019.

From a Coffs Harbour-trained horse winning The Kosciuszko to Sebastien Loeb getting behind the wheel in this year's Rally Australia, they were the type of feel-good sporting stories the industry thrives on.

Though as we know all to well, sporting fairytales are often few and far between.

Today we're taking a look at the other side of the coin. Here's five headlines readers will be hoping never make it to print in 2019:

NRL snub

The NRL decide late in the year to introduce a country round in 2020, with five NSW clubs and the three Queensland clubs to all host games in regional centres. Though Coffs Harbour's bid is overlooked as the NRL still holds concerns after a disappointing crowd rolled up for the 2013 City v Country game.

Provincial clean sweep

Newcastle and Gold Coast trainers dominate a showcase meeting at Coffs Harbour, with not a single country trainer managing a win. It's not the first meeting of the like at a country track for the year, with trainers and owners calling on Racing NSW to tweak the rules.

Driving out of town

Rally Australia announce the 2019 instalment of the event will be the final one to be held on the Coffs Coast. The governing body have decided to relocate further south in the hope of capturing larger crowds out of the Sydney/Newcastle region.

Rain wreaks havoc

The world-class and major events scheduled to take place in the region are hit by bad weather. The Australian Ladies Classic at Bonville, the Coffs Cup Carnival, junior Oztag championships and Rally Australia can't escape the wrath of Mother Nature.

Stadium delays

The completion date of the two new grandstands, annex building and the refurbishment of the existing grandstand at C.ex Coffs International Stadium is pushed back from 2019 and into 2020.