The spirit of Australia recognised in Coffs Harbour

Australia Day awards winners Yvonne Richards founder of Go Girls, David Laarhoven representing Gratitude Day, Ellen Slater from Joylands Retreat, Deb Gooley representing Pink Silks Race Day, Julie Ferguson Coordinator of Oz Harvest, Tanya Johnson representing Pink Silks Race Day, Julie Jardine and Isaiah Koopermans. Contributed

EIGHT locals have shared in Australia Day honours in Coffs Harbour for giving back to their community.

The awards presented by Coffs Harbour City Council were awarded based on nominations within the community.

The recipients included:

Julie Jardine.

Julie combines being the MD of a major local engineering firm with the chairmanship of the CanDo Cancer Trust Board and a wide range of charitable and other activities that directly benefit young people in our community.

Julie Ferguson.

Julie is the coordinator of Oz Harvest which has provided 135,000 free meals over the past four years to disadvantaged local residents and support agencies. Much of Oz Harvest's work would not have been possible without Julie's fundraising efforts.

Ellen Slater

Ellen established Joylands Carers retreat to give carers time out from their 24/7 caring roles.

Yvonne Richards

Founder of the 'Go Girls' mature women's friendship group which has now grown to over 90 members. It offers friendship and social activities to any mature woman experiencing lonely or difficult times in their lives.

Coffs Harbour Pink Silks Race Day

An annual fun day at the races with all proceeds going to local groups and organisations.

Gratitude Day (Coffs Coast Emergency Services Expo):

A day organised to celebrate the work of local emergency services and to raise community awareness of their contribution to public safety.

Isaiah Koopermans

An outstanding young athlete who is excelling in triathlon, running and swimming and who has represented his school at regional and state level in athletics.

Awal Maker

A former refugee who has made a profound impact on the local community through her work as a leader, mentor and as a refugee advocate.