Remembrance day in Coffs, November 11, 2016
Remembrance day in Coffs, November 11, 2016
News

The sound of war no more

6th Nov 2018 8:00 AM

THE nation will fill with the haunting sound of significant tune played at the time the Armistice was signed to end fighting in the war to end all wars a century ago.

On Sunday, November 11, a tribute to the soldiers killed and wounded in World War One will be paid by more than 1,000 pipers and drummers from Australian pipe bands playing The Battle's O'er on the Centenary of the Armistice.

The tune The Battle's O'er was adopted after World War I as a tribute to more than 2000 British and Commonwealth pipers who lost their lives in batter during the war.

Pipe Bands Australia president Chris Earl said, "the centenary of the Armistice is a significant time in the history of Australia and pipe bands here and overseas.”

"Our bands for more than a century have been part of commemorations on ANZAC Day and other significant anniversaries of both world wars and other conflicts.

"The Armistice in 1918 was the beginning of a new chapter for Australia and pipe bands. The Battle's O'er honours the service of soldiers in World War One and continues our respect that has continued for a century while also committing to the future."

In Coffs Harbour, the tribute will be held at the Cenotaph at the C.ex club at 5pm on Sunday, November 11.

