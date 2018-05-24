Sneaky thing Aussies do at work

The sneaky thing Aussies are doing at work. Picture: iStock

The sneaky thing Aussies are doing at work. Picture: iStock

WHEN faced with a long work day it can be hard not to procrastinate certain tasks in favour of something more interesting, and there is one cheeky thing that nearly two-thirds of Aussies are guilty of doing instead of their work.

You'd be hard pressed to find someone that wouldn't rather be sipping cocktails on a tropical island instead of sitting at their desk, which is why 64 per cent of Australian workers have admitted to browsing holiday options on their boss's time.

Finder.com.au surveyed over 2000 Australians and found that the typical employee spends an average of 57 minutes a week planning and booking holidays instead of working.

This adds up to 7.6 million hours of work time being dedicated to looking up hotel reviews and hunting for cheap flights every week.

Travel expert at finder.com.au, Angus Kidman, thinks that targeted campaigns may be behind the high number.

"Perhaps it's because it's all too easy to be distracted by two-for-one airfare deals and other sales that are coming straight to your inbox - and these are often announced during work hours," he said.

"But five or 10 minutes here and there adds up and employees need to be researching or booking travel during breaks if they want to avoid an awkward meeting with HR down the line."

Research found that men were the worst culprits with 67 per cent admitting to hunting for a holiday bargain during work hours, compared to 61 per cent of women.

Female employees also spent less time during the work week planning holidays, averaging 50 minutes, while males used 64 minutes.

While a few minutes checking out an Airbnb in Spain may not seem like much, it is costing Aussie businesses $280.8 million in wages every single week.

Tasmanian workers are the most productive, with 41 per cent of employees saying they never plan holidays during work time, compared to just 28 per cent of those in Western Australia.

Generation X workers seem to be the most successful at avoiding travel-related distractions at work, even though more than half of Gen Xers still admit they do it.

Baby Boomers and Gen Ys spend more time arranging travel plans, with 60 per cent and 70 per cent saying they do it at work.

If you find yourself unable to resist when those flight deals find your way into your inbox, Mr Kidman says workers should put their phones on flight mode do reduce the risk of tempting notifications.

"From travel news to bucket-list destinations plastered on social media, the tourism industry has certainly benefited from consumers being online more," he said.

"But researching travel plans for up to four hours a month during work hours is taking it a bit far."