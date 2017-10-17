The sky comes alive with falling stars

This fireball from an earlier meteor shower is one of the largest ever recorded.

HAVE your eyes on the sky this weekend for a spectacular show during the Orionids meteor shower.

The meteor shower will be visible across Australia this week with a peak of the shower on the morning of Saturday, October 21.

"Generally, this is a good shower for beginners with estimates of around 30 meteors per hour," said Dave Reneke from Australasian Science magazine.

"As with all showers, the best time for viewing will be from around midnight until an hour before sunrise.

The shower is centred around the constellation Orion, for any Australia, you'll know this more commonly as the Saucepan.

Viewers are recommended to look for the familiar shape of the Saucepan and watch below the three stars making up the bottom of the pan.

"Be patient and give it time, it'll happen when you least expect it.

To make things more exciting, a second shower will follow in the next few days.

The Taurids, a long duration meteor shower visible throughout spring will peak during the first week of November.

They have been described as being bright, slow moving and with the occasional colourful fireball.

What is a meteor shower?

Dave Reneke said they are the tail ends of comets.

"As comets orbit the sun, they shed an icy, dusty debris stream along the comet's orbit.

"If earth travels through this stream, we see a meteor shower.

"They're called shooting stars but that's incorrect, stars don't fall out of the sky, they're simply small bits of iron rock.

Has anyone ever been hit by a meteorite?

In 1954 an Albama housewife was sleeping on her couch when a small meteor crashed through the roof and shit her on the hip.

In 1992, a large meteor exploded over the eastern United States with pieces punching a hole clear through the boot of a woman's car. Her old, run down bomb instantly became a collector's item and later sold for $200,000.

In June 1994, Jose Martin of Spain was driving with his wife near Madrid when a 1.4 kilogram meteor crashed through his windshield, bent the steering wheel and ended up in the back seat. Martin suffered a broken finger while his wife was uninjured.

In 1860, in Ohio, a horse reportedly died after being struck by a meteor and in 1911 a dog was reportedly killed in Egypt.