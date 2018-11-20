Menu
Join a free session to learn skills that could save a life.
The skills to save a life

20th Nov 2018 11:30 AM

WOULD you know what to do if you were first on scene at an accident and someone required CPR?

It's a life-saving skill you never know when you'll need but important to have and your chance to learn the correct techniques on the Coffs Coast has arrived.

The Royal Life Saving Society is hosting a free CPR training session at Sandy Beach in the lead-up to the Christmas holidays.

The community is invited to attend the session run by Sandy Beach local

Andrew Nelson and be as involved as they feel comfortable.

There will be opportunities to practice CPR on dummies or observe the training and learn a potentially life-saving skill.

Last year, 249 people drowned in Australian waterways and while preventing drowning-related incidents is key, unexpected heart attacks and cardiac conditions can strike at any time and early CPR increases the chances of survival dramatically.

Register your interest on the attendance sheet at the Sunken Chip takeaway or on the Andrew Nelson first-aid training Facebook page.

The training session will be held on Saturday, December 8 from 9.30-10.30am at Sandy Beach reserve.

Families are encouraged to come for this fun and informative session.

