DESPITE the persistent rain the Coffs Harbour Agriculture Show will go on.

For the motor enthusiasts be sure to catch the Isuzu D-Max precision driving team in action as they turn heads at the showgrounds with their tricky driving skills.

The D-Max team will take to the oval at 3pm followed by the demolition derby.

As well as that there will be the scone judging, reptile shows, circus shows and face painting to enjoy.