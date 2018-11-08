The short, painful life of Lennoxx Eddy

Ry Liam Smith lodged an appeal against his manslaughter sentence after the death of baby Lennoxx.

Lennoxx Eddy's father, Ry Liam Smith, violently shook the baby during an angry, drug and booze-addled outburst in 2013.

IT WAS a short, miserable life.

Lennoxx Eddy's father, Ry Liam Smith, violently shook the baby during an angry, drug and booze-addled outburst in 2013.

The four-month-old boy stopped breathing on September 1 that year and died at Maryborough Hospital.

Smith pleaded guilty in Townsville to manslaughter and was jailed for nine years but appealed against his sentence.

Smith says he should be eligible for parole sooner.

On Wednesday, his barristers told Queensland Court of Appeal the sentencing judge was wrong to impose a serious violent offence declaration.

The SVO declaration meant Smith had to serve at least 80 per cent of his sentence before parole eligibility.

Nathan Boyd said an 8-10-year jail term was accepted - but Smith should be re-sentenced.

Mr Boyd said Smith was 21 when Lennoxx was killed, had a difficult upbringing "and was unfortunately exposed to drugs at quite a young age”.

"A combination of stupidity and incompetence” partly explained the rough conduct Smith engaged in with the baby, Mr Boyd said.

Mr Boyd said the SVO was wrong but it was still appropriate to delay Smith's parole eligibility date to a point after the jail term's halfway mark, such as five years.

On Wednesday, Crown prosecutor Nathan Crane said Smith shook the boy "with severe force "and gratuitously struck the baby on at least three separate occasions”.

He also said Smith was heavily intoxicated and took Lennoxx away from his mother when she was caring for him.

Mr Crane previously said Smith once said "I like hearing him cry” when asked why he pinched the baby's nose.

In January, Justice David North said Smith showed animosity towards Lennoxx and used considerable force against him, the Townsville Bulletin reported.

Apart from manslaughter, Smith also admitted at Townsville Supreme Court to failing to provide medical treatment.

The appeal court reserved its decision. -NewsRegional