LET THE BATTLE BEGIN: Independent candidate for Coffs Harbour Sally Townley and Nationals candidate Gurmesh Singh.
The shock betting market for the seat of Coffs Harbour

Sam Flanagan
22nd Mar 2019 5:44 PM
WITH NSW residents heading to the polls in their millions tomorrow, major gambling corporation Sportsbet has opened a market for the state election.

The Coalition are heavily favoured to retain power by the company, currently sitting at $1.38.

Labor have drifted in the market in recent days and currently sit at $3.

All other parties are currently rated a $101 chance or more.

Though the real intrigue for locals lies in the seat of Coffs Harbour.

Nationals candidate Gurmesh Singh is the odds-on favourite to take out the seat with Sportsbet, currently paying $1.20 to become the new member.

Labor man Tony Judge is on the second line of betting at $4, while Shooter, Fishers and Farmers candidate Stuart Davidson is $12.

The shock in the field, which may mark great value for willing punters, is Independent Sally Townley at $21.

Dr Townley has run a strong campaign and is a well known figure in the Coffs Harbour community, with the former Greens candidate a real threat to the Nationals stranglehold on the seat.

Fellow independent Ann Leonard is also $21.

The Greens' Jonathan Cassell and Animal Justice Party member Robyn Marchant are the roughies in the field at $51 and $101 respectively.

Voting centres for the NSW election open at 8am tomorrow.

