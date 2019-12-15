Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Sharks unveiled their NRL Nines jersey amid a backlash from supporters.
The Sharks unveiled their NRL Nines jersey amid a backlash from supporters.
Rugby League

The ‘sh***est jersey’ in Australian sport

15th Dec 2019 10:30 AM

The Cronulla Sharks have unveiled their jersey for the 2020 NRL Nines amid a brutal backlash from supporters.

To be worn during the two-day competition in February, the jersey features a wide-mouthed shark, reminiscent of the Jaws movie poster.

The Sharks posted the design to Twitter, claiming, "The Sharks are ready to attack".

 

Stream over 50 sports Live & On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Just $25/month, no lock-in contract. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

 

 

The jersey is for sale on their website, starting at $160 in adult sizes.

Fans were not impressed with the design, many voicing their disgust on Twitter - AAP reporter Oliver Caffrey called it one of the "sh***est jerseys in Australian sport".

 

 

 

The Sharks have mimicked the Warriors, who unveiled their own shocking jersey in November.

Known as the "Wellington Jersey", the yellow and black design was inspired by the Kiwi bush shirt, and will be worn by the Warriors when they return to the New Zealand capital in June.

The checkered design was heavily criticised by supporters, one witty fan drawing a comparison to Humphrey B. Bear.

 

The Warriors Wellington jersey was oddly familiar …
The Warriors Wellington jersey was oddly familiar …

 

Thee NRL Nines started in 2014, but went on hiatus from 2018 amid player workload concerns.

The 2020 NRL Nines commence Friday, February 14th in Perth. There is a $1 million award for any club that wins both the Nines and NRL Premiership.

More Stories

Show More
cronulla editors picks nines nrl sharks
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        JETTING IN: New patrol site this summer for local lifeguards

        premium_icon JETTING IN: New patrol site this summer for local lifeguards

        News JETTY Beach will have a trial patrol service by the council’s lifeguards this summer as part of a series of innovations.

        REVEALED: The Coffs Coast's best 19 athletes of 2019

        premium_icon REVEALED: The Coffs Coast's best 19 athletes of 2019

        News THE athletic stars who stole the headlines and hearts this year.

        ‘Sucking the living guts’ out of creek

        premium_icon ‘Sucking the living guts’ out of creek

        News WITH over 10,000 views in just two weeks, one man has voiced his concerns about...