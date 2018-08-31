Top Gun sequel on hold — for now

Tom Cruise teased the sequel to Top Gun on social media. The film’s release is now delayed until June 2020. Picture: Twitter

TOM Cruise's Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, has been pushed back nearly a year, Paramount Pictures revealed.

The hotly anticipated sequel to the 1985 classic has been pushed back from July 12, 2019, to June 26, 2020.

According to the New York Post, the extra time will give filmmakers the opportunity to work out the logistics of presenting flight sequences with new technology and planes.

The 1986 blockbuster hit ‘Top Gun’ sequel ‘Maverick’ is now due for release in June 2020. Picture: File

The sequel will be set in a world of drone technology and will explore the end of the era of dogfighting, with Cruise portraying a flight instructor.

In May, Cruise posted a photo of himself in front of what appeared to be a Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet.

Oblivion helmer Joe Kosinski is directing the film, a sequel to 1986's Top Gun from a script by Peter Craig, Justin Marks, and Eric Warren Singer.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the first movie with the late Don Simpson, will produce with Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison.

Only the Brave star Miles Teller will play Goose's son and Maverick's new protege.

Tom Cruise with Anthony Edwards who played Goose in ‘Top Gun’. Picture: Supplied

Goose, the co-pilot to Cruise's character in the original, was played by Anthony Edwards.

Val Kilmer will reprise his role as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky in the sequel.

Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis, Bashir Salahuddin, Danny Ramirez, and Monica Barbaro round out the cast.

The original ‘Top Gun’ grossed more than $480 million at the box office in 1986. Picture: Supplied

The original film was a massive success, grossing more than $US350 million ($A480 million) worldwide on a $US15 million ($A20 million) budget.

This article first appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission.