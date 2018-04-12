The secret to a healthier and longer life

TOP SHAPE: There's no need to train for first grade football but regular exercise is good for super adults of any age.

TOP SHAPE: There's no need to train for first grade football but regular exercise is good for super adults of any age. Inga Williams

GOOD genes, good luck and good lifestyle.

Get all three right and you can look forward to a healthy life in your 60's, 70's and later.

As far as having good genes go there's not much you can do about that now.

While we can't stop good or bad things happening to us, we can control how we respond to events that impact on our lives.

So, we aren't totally helpless where luck is concerned.

Good lifestyle?

Here's where we are very much in control.

If we decide to adopt a positive and healthy lifestyle it will have a substantial impact on our quality of life.

Obviously if you adopted a healthy lifestyle 20 years ago it would be better than starting today but if you start now, it will still make a positive difference to your health over the next five to 10 years.

We all know a healthy diet is important if we are going to control our weight and overall health.

There's tons of advice about healthy eating on the internet, in magazines and books but just reading about it won't make you thinner.

Minimising stress, getting plenty of regular sleep and having a positive attitude are also very important.

Well known cardiologist, Dr Ross Walker, says the most powerful drugs on the planet are happiness, peace and contentment.

Regular exercise is also important, especially if you are over 50.

You don't have to exercise like a first grade footballer but you do need a range of exercises covering movement, stretching, balance, strength and cardiovascular.

I'll write more about these in future columns.

Our book titled How To Stay Healthy, Active And Sharp In Retirement tells you all you'll need to know to improve both your physical and mental health.

Find more on the website at www.retirementbooks.com.au