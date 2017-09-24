The search for Australia's cutest puppy and kitten

WE all think our beautiful puppies and kittens are the cutest we've ever seen, so would you be willing to put it to the test to win something special for your fur-baby?

Petbarn is calling for owners to nominate their beloved pet to be Australia's first puppy or kitten of the year as they search for the countries most adorable four-legged friend.

Decided through votes, the puppy and kitten crowned winners will received a $1,000 Petbarn voucher.

Petbarn will choose two more major prize winners and there will be runner ups in each state and territory.

The aim of the competition is to help pet parents celebrate the achievement of raising healthy puppy and kitten family members.

Petbarn Coffs Harbour store manager Kelly-Lea Boatwright said her expert team have all the advice pet parents need to give young puppies and kittens the best start in life.

"Owning a puppy or kitten is not just about having a pet, it means introducing a new member to the family, teaching them the household rules and keeping them safe and healthy.

"Raising a young pet is not always easy but the benefit of spending time training and providing the care they need during the first 18-months will be a well-behaved cat or dog for years to come,” Kelly-Lea said.

"We offer tools such as a new puppy or kitten check list, advice for puppy proofing the home and what food to buy, as well as a wide range of services including puppy training, grooming, and veterinary care.

Nominations are open from now until Sunday, October 15.

Enter or vote for your favourite entry by visiting Petbarn on Facebook.