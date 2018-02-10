The same journey 30 years later

Jyii Mann is heading off to board the Young Endeavour.

FOLLOWING in his mothers footsteps, 16-year-old Jyii Mann is preparing to head off for the adventure of a lifetime aboard the Young Endeavour.

In 1988, the first year of operation for the Young Endeavour, Jyii's mum Jennie Mann was on board and making memories to last a lifetime.

"Mum was on the ship 30 years ago and brought it up with me. I thought it would be a good idea to do what she did and have those experiences,” Jyii said.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what it's like out on the ocean and to learn how to do everything including the masts.

The Young Endeavour Youth Scheme is a youth development program where Australians between the ages of 16 and 23 have a unique, challenging and inspirational experience at sea aboard the Young Endeavour sail ship.

On February 24, Jyii will head out from Adelaide to sea for ten days across the Bass Strait to Hobart with 24 other young Australians from across the nation.

"It makes me feel pretty chuffed to have Jyii going along this year,” Jyii's mum Jennie Mann said.

What Jennie gained from her experience and what she hopes Jyii will too was friendships and confidence.

"It was a real growing up experience of stepping out of Sawtell, travelling out, meeting new people and branching out from under the wings of mum and dad.