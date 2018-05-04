The rise and rise of our female footballers

IT was tough growing up in Barraba.

With a population just shy of 1,200 and a deeply entrenched love of rugby, Mark Newman knew it would be difficult to maintain his love of football while living in this small New England town.

"Living in a country town that loved their footy, you didn't see much opportunity to play soccer."

"I still used to play when I was young, but I wasn't great at it," he laughed.

Fortunately, Mark found his talent off the field as a football coach when he later moved to the Clarence Valley. But, his true passion has been coaching female football.

Currently coaching the Grafton United Sirens Women's 2nd Division North team and the North Coast Primary School girls team, Mark said the evolution of women's football has been interesting to witness first hand.

"When I first came into coaching the women's soccer, it was like play it the children's way; let's kick it over the nets and run and run and run. But I've tried to change that mentality," he said.

"I teach them to play it the same way as the men; passing it around, looking where the opportunities are and wear the other team out.

"When I took over the Sirens last year, they had been playing a different style of play where they were kicking the ball over the top. But now they're passing it around and kicking it around the opposition. They've worked really hard to develop a better style of football."

And it seems this approach is working, with the Sirens currently in the lead - a dramatic improvement from fifth place last year.

The South Grafton Primary School teacher said it has also been exciting watching the younger girl's teams evolve into powerhouses, having coached the North Coast girls side for the past six years.

"The first year I went down to the Primary Schools Sport Association (PSSA) carnival, it was just 'oh it's just girls playing soccer', but now there's serious competition for spots, even in the North Coast side it's very solid," he said.

"When we came across the Sydney squads, they'd been developing their kids as young as five years old so they were very strong, very team oriented. But it's been a good learning experience for the kids here so they can come across that sort of play.

Mark said that while Clarence Valley football is still developing to the level of the Sydney teams, we're quickly catching up.

"The girls' skill level has gone through the roof over the years," he said.

"I believe girls soccer has come a lot further than boys soccer in the last 10 years in the Clarence Valley and it's great to see."