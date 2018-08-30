The rise and fall of Lismore woman's global business

FOR almost nine years Lismore raised global fashion entrepreneur Jodie Fox has been asked for advice from would-be entrepreneurs and curious journos - and you can't blame people for wanting to know the secrets to her success.

In 2015 the former Trinity Catholic College student said her best tip was "do everything before you're ready".

"Just put down that fear of 'it has to be perfect, have I thought through everything', and just get in there and do stuff," she told The Northern Star.

Now, the 36-year-old may have reason to temper that youthful wisdom, after her fashion e-commerce business Shoes of Prey was forced to cease trading this week.

A former lawyer and advertising executive, Mrs Fox founded Shoes of Prey in 2009 with two business partners who had previously worked at Google, one her then husband Michael, and software engineer Mike Knapp.

The idea was brilliant - to offer women the opportunity to customise their own high fashion heels with a few clicks, and deliver them to their door.

The shoes were high quality using Italian materials, but were hand-made to order in China and retailed for around $200-300.

It was the seemingly perfect use of the internet's reach with the growing capacity of Chinese manufacturing to deliver bespoke products.

And for several years it worked.

By 2011, it had offices in Japan, China, the UK, Russia and Sydney, and employed 19 staff, mainly in Sydney and China, where the manufacturing was done.

That same year Mrs Fox was awarded the National Telstra Businesswoman of the year.

In 2013, Shoes of Prey opened a concept store in David Jones in Sydney which won a World Retail Award for store design of the year.

By then the business boasted 137,000 Facebook likes and 7500 Twitter followers.

A regular visitor back home, Mrs Fox was guest speaker at the launch of the Northern Rivers Digital Economy Strategy in Ballina in November 2013 and hailed the "extraordinary talent" of the area.

At the launch of the Northern Rivers Digital Economy Strategy in Ballina,, Regional Development Australia Northern Rivers chief executive Katrina Luckie, NOROC president Jenny Dowell, Shoes of Prey co-founder Jodie Fox, Southern Cross University's Ben Roche.Photo Mireille Merlet-Shaw / The Northern Star Mireille Merlet-Shaw

In 2014, Shoes of Prey was still growing strong. With a new head office in Sydney's Surry Hills, it had 50 staff and had taken on significant external investment.

In 2015 it rolled out the opening of six US stores based out of the upmarket department store chain Nordstrom, and moved its headquarters to LA.

Perhaps that's where the seeds of the company's troubles began.

Within 18 months it had reversed its bricks and mortar plans, shutting down the US stores and returning to online retailing only.

The company was not yet profitable at that point, but was hoping to be so by 2017.

But by last year it had 220 staff on its books.

Those wage bills for a what began as a niche online business must have been extraordinary. With high wages, comes high risk.

Last year the business reportedly lost $6 million and was struggling to hit sales targets, according to AFR.

By the start of this year it was looking to sell the business unless it received a major capital raising, and its biggest investor, the ASX-listed Blue Sky Alternative Investments had taken a hammering itself on the sharemarket.

Earlier this month Blue Sky wrote down the value of its Shoes Of Prey stake by 87 per cent.

It all came to a head this week.

In her Instagram post yesterday, Mrs Fox said the business was "pausing to consider our options for the future" and had ceased taking orders.

Jodie Fox - Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of Shoes of Prey. Photo Contributed Contributed

She said the business would be considering all options, including either a sale, or at a later date "reboot the business with substantial changes".

Instagram users expressed their disappointment, with many saying the brand would be missed.

One user aimze, said: "That feeling when I got my first pair of heels that fit, and walking around with them so comfortable was a magical feeling. You don't know how many times I would walk into other stores so embarrassed to give back the shoe to the sales associate because my feet were too wide and they don't make anything bigger... you made a lot of women happy and confident! We are all rooting for your return."

In the high stakes world of ambitious global start ups, Shoes of Prey needed to make every move a successful one.

But missteps along the way saw it burn through its cash without cementing an iron-clad revenue stream.

It looks to have fallen into the classic business pitfall of growing too big, too fast. It went global, but was unable to "truly crack mass market adoption", in Ms Fox's own words.

There is no doubt the 36-year-old will be back - older, wiser, and even more savvy next time.