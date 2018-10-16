The return of SWIFF

The 2019 Screenwave International Film Festival is set to return to Coffs Harbour and Bellingen in January.

Now in its fourth year, SWIFF has grown to be a flagship Mid North Coast summer cultural event, attracting visitors from across Australia and around the world.

Film lovers around the Coffs Coast will be able to get their hands on the first copies of the film festival's printed program at the SWIFF Preview Gala on December 8, along with a screening of the award-winning Australian film, Backtrack Boys.

Winner of the Audience Award at both Sydney and Melbourne Film Festivals, Backtrack Boys has sold out film festival screenings across the country and captured the heart of Australians.

The Backtrack youth service was set up by Bernie Shakeshaft, running from a shed on the outskirts of Armidale. It's a place where kids can feel safe, continue their education, but most importantly it's where they learn to support each other and pursue their dreams. Filmed over a year, this inspiring story reveals the challenges these young people face as they try to find their place in the world - all with the help of Bernie and his trusted dogs.

Joining the SWIFF team on the night will be members from Backtrack plus show dogs, to talk about the film and the essential work the youth service provides to regional communities.

First release festival passes and the preview gala are now on sale.

When: Starting on January 10 until January 25.

Visit swiff.com.au