The real deal is back

IT HAS been several years since outdoor family entertainment company, Monster Events, wowed the crowds at Coffs Harbour Showground with their "monster" performance.

This highly charged show continues to astound fans young and old not only in every corner of the country, but more recently as far away as China.

With such a huge demand for the choreographed chaos that only Monster Events delivers, the company has been so extensively booked in recent years, it has been a long time coming for a return to one of their more favoured venues, the Coffs Coast.

"We love putting on a show for the fans in Coffs Harbour, aside from the fact it is a beautiful part of the world, it is the crazy devoted fans that have us extremely excited about returning," said show ringmaster Rusty Bell.

"Coffs fans are without a doubt one of the best crowds in the country and they deserve nothing less than the best show in the country and we are coming with new trucks and new stunts that will blow the minds of every fan on the night.

"We deliver all of this awesome craziness while engaging the strictest of safety regulations of a global standard that keeps not only our performers, most importantly our fans safe. So you can rest assured the only worry you will have with the young ones and the young at heart is dragging them away from the show and getting them to sleep that night."

Six of the best Monster Trucks in Australia, headed by the popular "Raptors Rampage" will lead the monsterous line up that will unleash over 9000 horsepower on the showground.

If that 's not enough the show will also highlight the Aussie FMX squad led by "World X Games" medalist Brodie Carmichael with their insane back-flipping show. Throw in Australia"s favourite JETCAR, the sizzling 1000 horsepower Toyota Yaris that will light up a fireworks show of the likes you've never seen.

This Saturday, January 19 show is sure to sellout so be quick and grab your tickets at Ticketbooth.com.au