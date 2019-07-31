The question that has Storm stumped

Will Chambers knows Melbourne can’t afford more stuff-ups. Photo: Alix Sweeney

CENTRE Will Chambers admits it is "the million dollar question" that has the players and coaches at Melbourne Storm scratching their heads.

The ladder-leading Storm's past two games have been plagued by sluggish starts, with it largely contributing to last Saturday night's golden point home loss to Manly.

It is an area Storm are determined to rectify ahead of Friday night's big clash with Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Stadium.

When asked the reason for the poor openings, Chambers said:

"I don't know, that's probably the million dollar question.

"We're not too sure why we're starting the way we are, but it's something we have to address and have to fix in the next couple of weeks. Otherwise we won't be going too far in this competition.

"Our effort is there but we just have to start games a lot better."

Chambers goes over the top of Jorge Taufua to score. Photo: AAP Image/Hamish Blair

As well as the poor start, Storm's attack was also off against the Sea Eagles, often impatient with the ball and lacked its usual clinical precision.

"We had a bit of a chat about it," Chambers said.

"We weren't all on the same page there, but the Sea Eagles are one of the best defensive sides in the competition at the moment.

"You have to give them credit, but we were a bit all over the shop at stages but we got ourselves right back into the game and came up short.

"We've got a big task this week against the Broncos, and if we give them the start we gave Manly they'll be a very hard team to catch."

The Storm looked off their game last weekend. Photo: Kelly Defina/Getty Images

Storm have won their past six against the Broncos and have not lost to them at Suncorp Stadium since 2009.

It's an imposing record and Chambers admits it is the favourite venue for many Storm players.

"The weather will be nice and it's good to get up there; it's the best stadium in Australia to play rugby league at apart from here," he said.

"It's an exciting time for us."