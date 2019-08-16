The pommy prop who was bred for rugby league

METRE EATER: Miles Fairbank busts through tackles during the major semi final against the Grafton Ghosts.

WHEN the Coffs Harbour Comets take to the field on Sunday a big man with an incredible sporting bloodline will be amongst them.

Front rower Miles Fairbank has been a powerhouse for the side all year, but when you take a look at his pedigree it's little wonder as to why.

His father Karl Fairbank played for England and toured Australia on numerous occasions as well as being named in the Bradford Bulls Team of the Century.

Karl's father and his grandfather also represented England in rugby league.

"I've got a full rugby league family but they've never been pushy with it or anything. They're happy for me to create my own path," Fairbank said.

Fairbank has been with the Comets since 2015 and has loved every minute. He can't wait to help them create history in the grand final.

"To win one premiership is hard enough so to go back-to-back would be really special. I want to feel that glory again."