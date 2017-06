KIDS SPOT: LifeHouse Church's PlayHouse is a must see and relaxing parents are raving about the new cafe.

IT'S the biggest talking point sweeping around mothers' meetings, school bus stops, birthday parties and sporting field sidelines.

"Have you been to the new playground at LifeHouse Church yet?"

After its recent opening, The PlayHouse has claimed a five-star Google ranking and while the kids are bouncing off the walls of the huge new playground, it's the parents plugging the newly opened coffee shop and cafe that's propelled The PlayHouse's popularity.