The phone call which could change the Magpies’ future

HAPPY TO BE A MAGPIE: Garry Stevenson is looking forward to coaching the Bellingen Valley Dorrigo Magpies in 2020.

HAPPY TO BE A MAGPIE: Garry Stevenson is looking forward to coaching the Bellingen Valley Dorrigo Magpies in 2020.

ON THE banks of the sleepy Bellinger River lives one of the great rugby league minds on the North Coast.

Garry Stevenson guided the Sawtell Panthers to within a game of the Group 2 grand final this year, getting the most out of his players when it mattered.

Having been recently married and busy in his role as an NRL game development manager, Stevenson decided to step away from coaching in 2020.

That was until the phone rang, with the voice on the other end of the line belonging to Bellingen Valley Dorrigo Magpies president Trent Matthews. The Magpies made their return to first grade in 2019 and wanted to continue their upwards trajectory moving forward.

Matthews knew Stevenson was their man, he just had to convince him to take the job.

"At first I said I've got this on and that on and it's probably a little bit too hard to fit coaching in," Stevenson said.

Matthews got back in contact with his top target soon after, and with the blessing of his new wife Kellie, Stevenson decided to take the gig.

"Bellingen have done it pretty tough over the last few years, but after speaking to Trent and seeing the business plan they have in order and the hard work they've done I thought it would be a great oppurtunity to help them out.

"I'm absolutley, totally excited about going to Bello."

Naturally in his role with the NRL, Stevenson places a big emphasis on young talent.

He said he's looking forward to working closely with the juniors at the club to help their transition into senior football as smooth as possible.

Stevenson also wants to ensure the club becomes as competitive as they have been in years in season 2020 to energise a core group of players who have busted themselves through the tough years.

"Our recruitment plan was really important," he said.

"Obviously the finances are different from Bello to a Coffs Harbour or a Grafton Ghosts, so we wanted to recruit players who would come and inspire the local Bellingen players to keep playing.

"We want the local players to come to training and see we're working hard."

I'M BACK: Garry Stevenson has swapped colours and will coach the Bellingen Valley Dorrigo Magpies in 2020.

With Stevenson, Matthews and the committee putting their heads together over the off-season, they've managed to recruit plenty of great talent with one of the smaller budgets in the competition.

Cameron Blair and Kaji Buchanan, two key figures in the Macksville Sea Eagles' 2018 grand final charge, have both been picked up.

Blair has a wealth of experience and is still one of the smartest playmakers going around, while Buchanan is one of the most destructive centres in the competition when he's at the top of his game.

Stevenson has also had some of his Panther pupils keen to follow him across, including Daneil Donovan, Kalani Morris and Nathan Cunningham.

Donovan in particular will add great spark to the Magpies' attack.

"He's a leader and he's at a good age where he's at the peak of his footy," Stevenson said of the livewire fullback.

"He's a massive asset because he brings a winning culture, he's strong in training and he's a good ally for me as a coach because he speaks to me about the game and about strategy."

The Magpies have also signed Damion Dumas from the SCU Marlins.

"It's a credit to these players who see the bigger picture and want to come out and help a club who have done it tough the past few years," Stevenson said of the new brigade who will don the black and white next season.

"The committee want the club to be proud and I can't wait to be a part of that.

"We want the town to be proud of the Magpies and make it a happy place, a good culture and somewhere people want to come out and play."

These new signings will combine with returning 2019 Magpies such as Luke Beaumont, Larnus Leisha, Dave McCormack, Louis Taylor, Dane Cross and Corey Cross.

The Magpies first big challenge will be the traditional Sgt Matthew Locke Charity Match on March 7.

Stevenson is licking his lips at the prospect to take on the Australian Army Thunder.

"We want to do well in that game, Bello have always played well in that match and we want to as well."

The day will raise money for the Tyringham RFS.