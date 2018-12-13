Grinches ban Christmas lights from high-rise

Nigel McDowall has been told by the body corporate of his apartment to turn off his Christmas Lights. Pic Tim Marsden

FAMILIES living in a Gold Coast tower have been told to take down the Christmas lights on their balconies or face "further action".

Residents at The Phoenician Resort in Broadbeach received a letter last week telling them they were in clear breach of the body corporate laws and to remove the decorations "immediately".

Strata Sphere, the managers of the tower, cited a bylaw where any hanging "washing, towel, bedding or clothing" affects the "appearance of the building".

Furious long-term residents say it is the first time they have been told to take down their decorations

Nigel McDowall has lived at The Phoenician for four years and said every Christmas he and his daughter Sarah hang twinkling lights on his balcony, set up a tent and pretend they are camping.

"It's a festive time of year and we do as much as we can to brighten up each other's lives," said Mr McDowall, a hospitality manager.

"Christmas lights are just one small part of everyone getting festive. It's the one time of year for sharing and celebrating. To be forced to take them down because of a by-law is madness.

"It goes against everything this time of year is all about. It makes it hard to get excited."

Residents say the rule enforcement comes on the back of a complaint from one couple in the block of hundreds of units.

Strata Sphere did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

About 10 per cent of units in the high-rise are home to permanent residents. The rest are available for holiday letting.

Due to this, there is only a small number of balconies with lights up for Christmas, as most apartments are short-term residents.

Unit Owners Association of Queensland President Wayne Stevens said while by-laws around hanging items on balconies were commonplace, he had never heard of banning Christmas lights.

"I'm surprised it would be extended to Christmas decorations," he said. "I haven't heard of that rule. It's not as if the lights are going to be there forever, though having said that, the body corporate can exercise its prerogative and if those are the rules in the building then that's it."

Mr Stevens said there were loopholes for those refusing to let the Grinch get the better of them.

"All that a body corporate can do is take the offending owner to adjudication and an adjudicator will have to give an order for him to take the decorations down - that usually takes around three months - by which time they will have been taken down already.

"Alternatively, he could put a motion to the next annual general meeting to allow Christmas decorations to be installed and seek owners' approval to do that, and I would think the majority of people would support that."

Director and solicitor at MKW Legal Matt Williams said while Strata Sphere was legally within its rights to enforce by-laws, there were instances of leniency.

"While by-laws are made to be enforced, there are certainly instances where by-laws may not (and should not) be enforced," he said.

"It is usual for by-laws to require approval to install Christmas lights for safety reasons and in consideration of neighbouring tenants.

"Tenants ought to seek approval from their body corporate before installing lights or decorations.

"At this festive time of year, body corporate committees can tend to be more lenient in granting their approvals to align with community spirit, within reason."