The perfect country get away

IF you're chasing a relaxing getaway, whether it's for accommodation, a wedding, conference or retreat, Twin Rivers Retreat has you covered.

Nestled on the sandstone banks of the Clarence River and surrounded by stunning eucalypts at Ramornie, the retreat is a luxury accommodation now available to the public.

Twin Rivers Retreat is the ultimate private Aussie country get-away, the perfect venue to escape and do nothing.

They are kid friendly with plenty of entertainment including trampoline, cubby/slippery dip, chickens, vegie garden, movies and computer games. For the more adventurous there's feeding the cattle, bushwalking and kayaking on the river.

Between the main house and the cottage, there are six well-appointed rooms and endless entertaining areas available.

"We've spent the last two years renovating which hasn't always been easy," Owners Andy and Marina Fahey said.

"We have also been involved in a separate local family business, raising a young family and running a farm. We've been able to do a lot of the work ourselves.

"The main part of the house was existing, but we've updated most of the internals, added air-conditioning, and the kitchen is perfect for group entertaining.

Andy and Marina have also added a 20m lap pool, a cabana, yoga hut and a 3m deck wrapping around the house.

"The house is fully off-grid supplying its own electricity and there is plentiful rainwater.

The site itself has a rich history, once a place where boats would drop convicts on the riverbank to follow the cattle track up to the campsite (now the house site) and then off to work on the remowned Ramornie Station.

Going back even earlier, the caves along the riverbanks and escarpments were used by traditional indigenous people and can still be explored today.

If you're ready to immerse you're in relaxation and enjoy a country get-away, book your stay at Twin Rivers Retreat today.

Visit twinriversretreat.com.au