CUTE: Bundy is pet of the week at Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.
Community

The perfect companion for an active home

28th Aug 2018 9:30 AM

A SOCIAL and lively puppy, Bundy is ready to go to a home who will provide him with the love and training he needs.

At only six months old, Bundy the mastiff mixed breed is currently at the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.

He is coming along nicely with his training and is very social with other dogs.

Bundy loves to play ball with his handler or run around with his friends during the day.

With plenty of energy, Bundy would suit an active home life and need consistent training.

Adoption fee: $320 plus lifetime registration of $28.50.

Animal ID: 428802.

To find out more about Bundy or what other dogs are available for adoption, visit adoptapet.com.au.

