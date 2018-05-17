The People’s Immortal: NRL cult hero gets bronze statue

Former Broncos and Cowboys winger Scott Minto at Suncorp Stadium with the mock "bronze statue" created as a stunt by sports betting firm Sportsbet. Picture: David Kapernick

Former Broncos and Cowboys winger Scott Minto at Suncorp Stadium with the mock "bronze statue" created as a stunt by sports betting firm Sportsbet. Picture: David Kapernick

ASK rugby league fans who the ninth Immortal should be and you'll be bombarded with the usual suspects -

Darren Lockyer, Norm Provan, Mal Meninga, Dally Messenger. The list goes on.

Well, there's a man who's beaten them all to the punch - sort of.

In the lead-up to the Immortals announcement in August, sports betting firm Sportsbet have crowned NRL cult hero Scott Minto "The People's Immortal".

Scott Minto with his bronze statue at Suncorp Stadium. Photo: Sportsbet

Minto, a winger who played a total of 35 games for Brisbane and North Queensland, had a mock bronze statue erected at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday.

The statue's permanent home will be Brisbane's iconic Caxton Hotel.

It follows the torrent of social media support for Minto after NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg revealed there'd be up to two inductees into rugby league's most exclusive club.

"It's a really proud moment for me and my family … seeing all those online memes I thought I was half a sniff, so to get the 'Immortal' status is a cherry on top," Minto said.

Incredibly, Minto received his statue even before Broncos legend Allan Langer, who fans want immortalised in bronze at the stadium.