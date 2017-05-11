The passion of the pool tenders

Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight. Contributed

ALONG with my fellow councillors, I've been fielding many emails, calls and inquiries from passionate locals about the changes to the leases of three of the council's pools.

I have been assured - and personally checked - that very careful consideration was given to all tenders the council received.

I've also been assured that, in terms of the quality of the services, future plans, proven ability to work with the community and user groups and the aquatic programs that all tenderers offered, there was very little difference between them.

However the crucial point was the difference in price - and that was significant - giving ratepayers an overall saving in excess of $1.9 million over the first term of the leases and potentially double that over the full life of the leases.

We all understand the current operators of the pools - the Hunt family, Kerri Ann McLaughlin, Mark McLaughlin and Daniel Leaver - are very disappointed they were not successful and I'm sympathetic to their distress.

I'd like to publicly thank them and Tim Raven at Sawtell, who has recently announced his retirement, for their wonderful work over the years and the passion they've shown in the way they ran the pools.

But the bottom line is that, when considering tenders, councils have to abide by the strict State Government legislation and be independent, objective and impartial so the process is fair to all parties.

I would urge anyone with concerns to contact State Member Andrew Fraser and ask for his help in getting the New South Wales Government's legislation changed to favour local businesses.

Grace Roberts Awards

Nominations are open for the prestigious Grace Roberts Awards, which have been expanded this year to include five new categories.

The council and Yandaarra Aboriginal Advisory Committee wanted to make sure we have broader acknowledgement of the achievements and hard work of Coffs Harbour's Aboriginal community.

So this year we will also ask for nominations for Community Organisation or Business of the Year, Academic Achievement, Sporting Achievement, Arts and Cultural Pursuits Achievement and Youth of the Year.

All 2017 award winners will be celebrated at the Grace Roberts Community Development Awards Night at Coffs Harbour Golf Club on Saturday, July 1. The event will also mark the official start of NAIDOC Week.

Check out the council's website for details of how to nominate or collect a form from the council's Customer Service Centre in Castle St or at the Coffs Harbour Local Aboriginal Land Council in Park Ave.