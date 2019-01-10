Menu
An illegal prostitute was fined for her role in a business run from a Buderim unit block.
An illegal prostitute was fined for her role in a business run from a Buderim unit block.
The paid sex act you (probably) didn't know was illegal

10th Jan 2019 5:11 PM | Updated: 8:03 PM
A CHINESE national has been fined for her role in a prostitution business run from a Coast unit block which was revealed when police discovered she was advertising illegal services.

Ling Li was arrested and charged after an undercover police officer from the State Crime Command Prostitution Enforcement Taskforce made a booking with her at a Buderim address at a rate of $130 per half-hour.

The officer got her details from an online advertisement on a classifieds website which listed oral sex without a condom as one of her available services.

Under the Queensland Prostitution Act, "a prostitute must not offer to provide prostitution involving sexual intercourse or oral sex without a prophylactic being used".

She pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court to offering oral sex without the use of a prophylactic and engaging in prostitution through an unlawful prostitution business.

Lawyer Christopher Lumme from Anderson Fredericks Turner told the court his client asked a friend to write the advertisement as she couldn't speak English well.

Li further claimed to have not read the ad.

Mr Lumme said Li had only finished a Year 7 level of education equivalent while growing up in China and was sending money back to a sick relative.

Magistrate Mark Nolan fined Li $1000 with no conviction recorded.

Hanying Mao was caught in the same sting and opened to door of the unit to the undercover officer while dressed in lingerie.

She was charged with engaging in prostitution through an unlawful prostitution business and possess tainted property and was fined $1000 in November.

