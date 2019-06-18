‘The only way’: Protesters stop traffic in CBD stunt

AN anti-Adani protester has disrupted traffic in Brisbane's CBD with a political stunt that will affect thousands of peak-hour commuters.

The protest caused the closure of Queen St, between Creek and Edward streets about 8am, throwing the city's peak-hour traffic into chaos.

Police are still trying to remove the pair.

An Extinction Rebellion spokesman said the protest was about forcing leaders to take action on climate change, including zero omissions by 2025, preservation of biodiversity and putting an end to land clearing.

Climate change protesters in Brisbane during peak hour.

"What the campaign is saying is that business as usual is leading us to catastrophe," he said.

"We've had an environmental movement for over 30 years but we are still heading towards destruction.

"We've signed petitions, we've held signs and still we are heading towards catastrophe - this is the only way," the spokesman said.

"We hope our leaders will take action - do what they have been elected to do and lead ... we want them to look at the sicence and take action because there's no jobs on a dead planet, we cant drink or eat money."

This morning's protest comes four days after Extinction Rebellion issued a video plea for supporters to prepare for action.

"It's time for civil disobedience. It's time for us to rebel," said Extinction Rebellion SEQ spokesman Tom Howell.

A protest organiser at the scene said while the protest did not agree with the approval of the Carmichael mine project in North Queensland, that was not the primary goal of their action.

Anti Adani protesters stage a protest in Brisbane. Twitter pic Josh Wheeldon

Police have set up a tent with a curtain sheilding protestors from the public.

Five additional protesters are holding a banner and singing folk songs.

Bulimba receptionist Diana Nyari, 22, said her regular 20-minute commute to Bowen Hills had taken her an hour in traffic this morning.

"It's so frustrating," Ms Nyari said.

"These protestors don't consider other people. They could go about this in a different way.

"They're trying to send a message but they're influencing people in a silly way.

Taxi driver Mohammed Hossain said traffic around the city was noticeably worse this morning.

"People who work in offices in the city have been getting very frustrated because it is making them late," he said.

"(The protestor's actions) is not a good way. Brisbane is innocent, we have nothing to do with this mine."