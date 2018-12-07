Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TOP TALENT: Ky Kinsela in action during the ski race at the World Life Saving Championships in Adelaide.
TOP TALENT: Ky Kinsela in action during the ski race at the World Life Saving Championships in Adelaide.
Sport

The North Coast's new world champion

Sam Flanagan
by
7th Dec 2018 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Water sports: Teenage surf life saving sensation Ky Kinsela has taken down the best young ironman competitors on the planet to be crowned world champion.

Kinsela, competing at the National Teams Youth Ocean Championship in Glenelg, took out the gold medal in the ironman and board races.

Kinsela said his first world championships was physically draining but a memorable time.

"It's very hard, there's a lot of events on each day plus finals, so you can get very tired towards the end of the day,” he said.

"Overall I was pretty happy, there was a few things I thought I could have gone a bit better in but I'm happy.

"It's a very different experience to anything else I've done before.”

Following the youth event, Kinsela competed with his Currumbin teammates in the interclub event against teams from all over the world.

Currumbin managed to win the board rescue, come second in the surf race and finish third in the taplin.

The 18-year-old still lives locally and is a member of the Sawtell Surf Life Saving Club, but said it was a natural progression to head north to pursue his passion.

"I moved there because there wasn't really anyone around here my age doing it and I'd like to move to the Gold Coast eventually,” he said.

"The Gold Coast is one of the biggest places where the sport is at, so getting involved in that atmosphere has helped a lot.”

Whilst on the North Coast Kinsela is trained by his trusted team of Matt O'Garey from Wetfitness, Dean Laurence from Lane 4 Aquatics and his mother Melinda.

The newly crowned youth world champion hopes to compete in the Nutri-Grain Ironman Series in the future.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Vision for international airport a step close to reality

    premium_icon Vision for international airport a step close to reality

    News Councillors has voted to undertake an expression of interest from private operators for the future management of Coffs Harbour Airport.

    • 7th Dec 2018 1:00 PM
    Ramping up support

    Ramping up support

    News Council gets behind plan to enhance Coffs' boat ramp precinct

    • 7th Dec 2018 12:00 PM
    Whooping cough cases prompt public health warning

    Whooping cough cases prompt public health warning

    News 30 cases reported locally in four weeks.

    Punitive job rules for public housing tenants

    premium_icon Punitive job rules for public housing tenants

    Politics The poor may no longer qualify for housing assistance

    Local Partners