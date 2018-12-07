The North Coast's new world champion

TOP TALENT: Ky Kinsela in action during the ski race at the World Life Saving Championships in Adelaide.

Water sports: Teenage surf life saving sensation Ky Kinsela has taken down the best young ironman competitors on the planet to be crowned world champion.

Kinsela, competing at the National Teams Youth Ocean Championship in Glenelg, took out the gold medal in the ironman and board races.

Kinsela said his first world championships was physically draining but a memorable time.

"It's very hard, there's a lot of events on each day plus finals, so you can get very tired towards the end of the day,” he said.

"Overall I was pretty happy, there was a few things I thought I could have gone a bit better in but I'm happy.

"It's a very different experience to anything else I've done before.”

Following the youth event, Kinsela competed with his Currumbin teammates in the interclub event against teams from all over the world.

Currumbin managed to win the board rescue, come second in the surf race and finish third in the taplin.

The 18-year-old still lives locally and is a member of the Sawtell Surf Life Saving Club, but said it was a natural progression to head north to pursue his passion.

"I moved there because there wasn't really anyone around here my age doing it and I'd like to move to the Gold Coast eventually,” he said.

"The Gold Coast is one of the biggest places where the sport is at, so getting involved in that atmosphere has helped a lot.”

Whilst on the North Coast Kinsela is trained by his trusted team of Matt O'Garey from Wetfitness, Dean Laurence from Lane 4 Aquatics and his mother Melinda.

The newly crowned youth world champion hopes to compete in the Nutri-Grain Ironman Series in the future.