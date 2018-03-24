Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said the NSW Government's new Water Pilot Technology Program would help create the next generation of water management systems in NSW.

INDUSTRY, researchers and academics on the Coffs Coast can apply for a share of $500,000 in funding for new technology solutions to support best practice management and monitoring of water in NSW.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said the NSW Government's new Water Pilot Technology Program, part of the NSW Government's Water Reform Action Plan, would help create the next generation of water management systems in NSW.

"We're opening up this $500,000 program to local researchers and industry to capture the best technologies and solutions to improve management of this most precious resource," Mr Fraser said.

"We've plenty of top achievers here in my electorate and I encourage local industry, researchers and academics to get involved, find out more about the program and contribute their ideas.

"The funding will support ideas that improve how we manage compliance with water legislation, as well as improving protection of environmental water through our rivers.

Minister for Regional Water Niall Blair said the program was part of the broader package of work driven by the Government's Water Reform Action Plan.

"Our water reforms are well under way with the establishment of the NSW Natural Resources Access Regulator and community consultations now happening around the state on key elements of our reform program," Mr Blair said.

"Improving the transparency of how we share, allocate, account for and manage water in NSW is at the heart of our reforms and we want to be using the best technology Australia and the world can offer.

"The funding will encourage new solutions to help us improve the accuracy of how water movement is monitored, measured and reported whether by extraction, by water licence holders or as part of natural river flows."

The Water Pilot Technology Program grant applications close on Monday, April 23 at 9am.

For more information, visit goo.gl/BBD6zB