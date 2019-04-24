The new wellness trend supporting Aussie farmers

A CELEBRITY-inspired wellness craze has put celery back on the map.

Fans of the movement - better known as the brainchild of 'Medical Medium' Anthony William - include celebrities like Naomi Campbell, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and even tennis champion Novak Djokovic, who credited the juice trend for helping him throughout his 2019 Australian Open win.

"We've got some friends in the States who are very large celery growers and since late last year they began to see a massive demand for their product. I think they're very appreciative of the Kardashians right now," Victorian celery farmer Chris Schreurs says with a laugh.

The Medical Medium recommends consuming roughly half a litre of pure celery juice each morning. Picture: supplied

"Sure, it's a little unconventional, but at the end of the day I'd rather people drink celery juice than a can of coke," says Schreurs, whose family have been farming celery for 55 years.

Registered dietitian Melanie McGrice, however, says people thinking about trying the fad should be careful.

"Celery isn't some miraculous wonder food. Having more vegetables in the diet is a good thing, and given that juicing is just a really concentrated source of nutrition it's not unusual that most people will feel some kind of improvement in their health after consuming celery. But people need to take those claims with a grain of salt because there's no scientific studies to vouch for them."

"For most people having a celery juice isn't a bad thing. You're often having more fluids, and more antioxidants, vitamins and minerals than usual, and those are all good things. But it's important to be careful of expectations," McGrice warns.

Dietitian Melanie McGrice says people trying the diet should be careful. Picture: supplied

According to William - who has no known medical or nutritional qualifications - celery's high water content and unique mix of vitamins and minerals makes it the perfect helper for everyday and complex medical issues.

He claims drinking half a litre of celery juice on an empty stomach every morning can assist with minor ailments like bloating and tiredness and major health conditions like autism, ADHD and even pancreatic cancer.

"If people knew all the potent healing properties of celery juice that I've observed, it would be widely hailed as a miraculous superfood. In my opinion, celery has an incredible ability to create sweeping improvements for all kinds of health issues," William wrote for Goop in 2018.