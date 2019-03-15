The mother of all comebacks

BACK IN COMPETITION: Jade Webb in action for the Northern Eagles women's over-30s team at the National Touch League.

TOUCH FOOTBALL: The C.ex Coffs International Stadium precinct has been graced with the presence of some special talent over the years but nothing as inspiring as this team of wonder-mums.

Competing in the women's over-30s division at the National Touch League, the Northern Eagles side is made up of mums from northern NSW and 11 of them are from the Coffs Coast.

Eagles coach Carla Snow knows what it's like to get back into sport after having children, having been a high-level marathon runner and touch player.

"Our particular age group has a lot of women returning to sport after taking time off for kids,” Snow said.

"A couple of the girls have four children.”

Getting fit for the NTL has been a major focus for the women, with the squad meeting for training sessions two to three times a week for the last couple of months in preparation for the tournament.

Eagles captain and mum of four Heather Duncan said it's been tricky balancing the training sessions, work and family commitments but it was all worth it.

"It's just so good to be competing at a high level again and doing something for me,” she said.

Duncan hasn't competed at the NTL since before the birth her first child in 2002.

Making the 2019 tournament even more special, her father Mal Brunton is also representing the Eagles in the men's over-60s division.

Regardless of the results, all the players agree they are simply happy to be involved in a competitive environment once again.

Finals of the NTL are being staged on Saturday and begin at 9am.

The grand final of the open women's division will commence at 4.50pm on the main ground and will be followed by the open men's grand final at 5.50pm.

Presentation of medals and the golden boot will begin at 6.45pm.