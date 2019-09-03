Menu
Chief Engineer Chris Vargo from Oklahoma USA with the Marie Bashir fire bomber at Coffs Harbour. Photo by Trevor Veale
News

The mother of aerial firefighting is poised and ready

Janine Watson
3rd Sep 2019 3:38 PM
WITH the bushfire season already upon us, and several fires burning across the region, the State's first 737 Air Tanker is in Coffs Harbour ready to respond.

And with the weather set to heat up into the weekend, it could be a case of being in the right place at the right time.

It's normally based at Richmond Airforce Base but with maintenance work underway there, it was moved to Coffs Harbour to avoid any potential deployment delays.

It is the first time NSW has had a Large Air Tanker ready to respond to bushfires at any time and across the State.

 

Fire Bomber Marie Bashir at Coffs Harbour Airport. Photo by Trevor Veale
In previous years, this type of aircraft has been contracted from the United States during the warmer months.

It is named Marie Bashir in honour of The Honourable Dame Marie Bashir AD CVO, the former and second longest serving Governor of NSW and the first female Governor of the State.

The fully operational $26.3 million aircraft has a cruising speed of 850km an hour, drops 15,000 litres of fire suppressant and can transport firefighters.

RFS Air Attack Supervisor Rod Walker says Coffs Harbour was chosen due to its proximity to a number of fires burning including those in the Bucca region.  It will stay in Coffs Harbour until Friday or Saturday depending on conditions.

Mr Walker goes out on a smaller 'spotter' aircraft and coordinates the attack with the 737 following its lead.

