25°
Business

The most unexpected gold medal in history

Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce | 31st Jul 2017 4:30 PM
RIGHT PLACE AT THE RIGHT TIME: Steven Bradbury will speak in Coffs Harbour on Tuesday, August 8.
RIGHT PLACE AT THE RIGHT TIME: Steven Bradbury will speak in Coffs Harbour on Tuesday, August 8. DAVE HUNT

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TRANSITIONING from being Steven Bradbury - an expert speed skater to an expert speaker has been an interesting ride over the last 10 years.

Steven has presented at over 750 conferences and events in 15 countries and still loves it.

He loves the adrenalin before going onstage and loves that his strategies for success in business and in life are able to inspire and help people.

Steven Bradbury's remarkable and unlikely victory at the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics was achieved after a spectacular final-lap spill took out his four rivals. Bradbury threw his arms up in disbelief and smiled as he crossed the finish line.

The unlikely win turned Bradbury into something of a folk hero, comparable to ski jumper Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards and the 1988 Jamaican bobsleigh team. Many newspapers hailed Bradbury for his unlikely win and used it as an example of the value of an underdog never giving up, regardless of the odds against them.

His gold medal win was not entirely as fortuitous as many would believe. Bradbury knew his limitations and also the unpredictable nature of short track racing.

Steven Bradbury of Austrailia crosses the finish line to win the men&#39;s 1000 meter short track speed skating race at the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2002.
Steven Bradbury of Austrailia crosses the finish line to win the men's 1000 meter short track speed skating race at the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2002. LIONEL CIRONNEAU

Half the battle is staying on your blades, and Bradbury did just that, right when it really counted.

Dubbed 'the luckiest gold medallist', Bradbury won fans the world over for the honesty and humility he showed after the win. He saw his victory as reward not for one race, but for a decade of hard slog that has included more than his share of misfortune.

In Norway, 1994, a race accident led to him being impaled on a skate and creating a cut so extensive he lost four litres of blood and required 111 stitches. He was extremely lucky to survive.

A training mishap in 2000 broke his neck and forced him to spend six weeks in a halo brace.

Steven Bradbury again fought his way back, and two years later that neck was in the headlines again - only this time it was supporting an Olympic Gold Medal.

In addition to his motivational and inspirational ability as a corporate speaker, Steven Bradbury also brings sound business principles learnt through running his own company RBC (Revolutionary Boot Company), which makes specialised skates and cycling shoes. Just as in sport, Steven believes there are two factors to his success.

Steven Bradbury Australia&#39;s surprise gold medalist in 1000 metres short track speedskating event returns home from the 2002 Salt Lake City, Winter Olympics.
Steven Bradbury Australia's surprise gold medalist in 1000 metres short track speedskating event returns home from the 2002 Salt Lake City, Winter Olympics. SIMON RENILSON

First, you need the determination and resilience to put in the hard work required and ensure your preparation is complete.

Second, you have to take a risk. At RBC, and in Steven's speed skating career, he took many chances. Some worked, some didn't.

However, he stuck at them and today he has an Olympic gold medal and RBC export custom speed skates and cycling shoes to 19 countries around the world.

Join us for lunch Tuesday, August 8 and hear about the determination and resilience to put in the hard work required and ensure your preparation is complete to become a gold medalist.　

Topics include motivation, inspiration, success, strategy, positive mindset and leadership.

Everyone welcome. For more information or to reserve a seat at this luncheon, phone the Chamber office on 6651 4101 or email info@coffschamber

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  chamber of commerce coffs coast coffs harbour lunch steven bradbury

Are you really an organ donor? Be sure to check

Are you really an organ donor? Be sure to check

IF YOU thought you were already an organ donor you might want to re-check.

Call out to local performers.

WIGGLE IT: Kate Dynamite from South Australia

CAN you sing, dance, juggle or ride a unicycle?

The Cheesemaking Workshop the toast of local business

SHARP TASTE: The Cheesemaking Workshop won four awards at this year's Sunny's Business Awards.

The Cheesemaking Workshop was awarded four gongs at the 2017 Sunny's

Department cuts will see wild dog packs run rampant

A trapped wild dog.

After a wild dog attack in Coffs last month comes this warning

Local Partners

Help keep prawn disease out of NSW

Follow expert advice to help keep disasterous disease out of our waters

Make your decision count this DonateLife Week

DONATE LIFE: Join the Australian Organ Donor Register online and you could help save a life.

Join the Australian Organ Donor Register today to help save a life

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Glenreagh will turn into timber town

WOOD'S GOOD: Chris Hanson, president of the Glenreagh Timber Festival is getting ready another big day this Saturday.

More than 3000 expected for annual family day

Survivor turns ‘X-rated’ in naked challenge

WARNING: Nudity. Australian Survivor turns X-rated tonight when one contestant loses all of his clothes during a challenge — but just keeps on going.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e3 - The Queen's Justice

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 episode 3 of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING this story contains spoilers*

Rejected Bachelorette: ‘Hate you’ Matty J

Rejected Bachelor contestant, Laura Ann.

Latest woman eliminated from The Bachelor says she “hates” Matty J.

Why The Block won’t come back to Sydney

Shelley Craft and Scott Cam.

There's little chance The Block will be returning to Sydney

James Blunt leaves Twitter in stitches

James Blunt proves his comedic talents on Twitter.

The singer's most recent tweet proves why he has so many fans.

Bachelorette winner Lee headed back to reality TV

The Bachelorette Georgia Love and Lee Elliot.

He won the heart of Georgia Love and now, Lee’s heading back to TV

'It has nearly blown his foot off': Shannon Noll

Mid North Coast police are investigating the firecracker throwing incident during the South West Rocks concert that injured one of Shannon Noll's band members.

Police hunt firecracker thrower at Shannon Noll concert

Better Than the Big 4 - Rental Yield of 6.4%!!!

4/27 Meadow Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 2 $239,000

Offering very healthy returns, this unit has a current lease in place with tenants that would like to stay on and is perfectly positioned within walking distance...

Perfect Home For The First Home Buyer

6 Mathie Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $479,000

This neat and tidy 3 bedroom home offers a great opportunity for any first home buyer looking to get into the market. All bedrooms feature built in wardrobes...

Exclusive Sapphire Beach lifestyle...

24 Beach Haven Court, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 2 2 $595,000

On offer is a luxurious three bedroom, two bathroom, double garage home in the heart of beautiful Sapphire Beach. Recently renovated and boasting low maintenance...

&quot;Sawtell Cracker!&quot;

16 Cunningham Cres, Sawtell 2452

House 3 2 2 Expressions Of...

This home represents a great opportunity to further capitalise on a fantastic location with water views and a solid building footprint. Relax and enjoy the...

Everywhere You Sit You Have Stunning Ocean And Island Views

16A Elouera Drive, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 3 1 $1,875,000

This Sapphire Beachfront home offers the ultimate coastal lifestyle with breath taking ocean and island views plus your very own private rain forest walk to the...

Location Plus Convenience

2/17 Plantation Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $359,000

A rare opportunity, for you to purchase a villa within walking distance to the CBD. This is a chance to downsize without compromise. The properties many features...

This Ultimate Beachfront Penthouse Must Go!

36/111 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour 2450

Apartment 3 2 2 Auction On Site...

Gazing out towards the ocean expanse to the east and the dramatic mountain ranges to the west, this spellbinding penthouse-style residence in the c.2013 'Platinum...

COASTAL LIFESTYLE

34 Darkum Road, Mullaway 2456

House 4 2 2 $669,000

If its lifestyle you are after, then this property is perfect, being just a short stroll to a choice of beaches and Darkum Creek, spend your days surfing...

When Position Counts

42 Headland Road, Arrawarra Headland 2456

House 5 3 4 $1,200,000

Outstanding architecture and construction bring to life this grand, two, level home. One needs to only step inside to appreciate the extensive use of native...

More Than Meets The Eye

7 Archibald Place, Toormina 2452

House 4 2 2 $525,000

Tucked into a quiet cul-de-sac, with all of the convenience of nearby shops and schools, this unassuming brick home is a true surprise on the inside. 4 bedrooms, 2...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

An opportunity for lifestyle and income

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter