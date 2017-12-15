The month that was May

Top left: Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser at the slipway. Top right: Ben Norton planned to climb to Mt Everest base camp. Bottom left: An artist's impression of the $100 million development off Arthur St. Bottom middle: A 47-year-old man was arrested in the Coffs Harbour area by Strike Force Trawler detectives. Bottom right: Coffs Harbour War Memorial Pool staff Andrew Rowlings, Mark and Kerri-Ann McLaughlin, Rebecca Gumm, Alice Williams and Dean Laurence.

Top left: Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser at the slipway. Top right: Ben Norton planned to climb to Mt Everest base camp. Bottom left: An artist's impression of the $100 million development off Arthur St. Bottom middle: A 47-year-old man was arrested in the Coffs Harbour area by Strike Force Trawler detectives. Bottom right: Coffs Harbour War Memorial Pool staff Andrew Rowlings, Mark and Kerri-Ann McLaughlin, Rebecca Gumm, Alice Williams and Dean Laurence. Trevor Veale

Water bomb

THE Coffs Coast swimming community had the news that the current management of three public pools would be taken over by a Newcastle-based business.

The Coffs Harbour City Council announced Lane 4 Pty Ltd, trading as Lane 4 Aquatics, put forward a successful proposal to run the Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga and Sawtell swimming pools.

On a wing and a prayer

AFTER a month of rescuing, caring for and releasing more than 200 shearwaters (muttonbirds) from in and around Coffs Harbour, WIRES volunteers could finally take a break.

The daily release, held at dusk, involved carrying the wayward birds back to their point of departure on the eastern side of Muttonbird Island, assisted by interested members of the public.

Era of growth

A MAJOR retirement and aged care development for Park Beach would further cement Coffs Harbour's standing as a prime retirement hot spot.

The Bachrach Naumburger Group, which owns Park Beach Plaza and Park Beach HomeBase, proposed to build the $100million multi-storey retirement village on a vacant parcel of land fronting Arthur and York Sts, which the company has owned since the 1950s.

The conqueror

LIVING with cerebral palsy, autism and intellectual delay, patient Ben Norton refused to let his

disabilities hold him back in what he hoped to achieve.

Pushing his body to the limit when he can, he had set his eyes on the great heights of Mt Everest. Even a fear of heights couldn't diminish his ambition.

Wait lifted

COFFS Harbour slipway was to be upgraded with a travel-lift, returning the harbour's repair facilities to ship-shape condition within 18 months.

This went against Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser's initial recommendation of reinstalling rails after the

remediation of the harbour

last year.

Man charged with procuring child for sex

A MAN faced court after being charged for allegedly grooming and procuring a child online following an investigation by detectives from the State Crime Command's Sex Crimes Squad.

The Sex Crimes Squad's Child Exploitation Internet Unit conducts ongoing investigations into the sexual abuse and exploitation of children online under Strike Force Trawler.