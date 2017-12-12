The month that was March, 2017

Happy staff

FAST food, retail and hospitality workers were worried about their future after it was announced public holiday penalty rates would be slashed.

But some Coffs Harbour employees had their minds put to ease after the business they've been working for came forward to say they will be keeping the Sunday penalty rates in place to reward their staff and keep good morale.

Top left: Bill Roffey with the DipStik early warning flash flooding monitor system . Top right: RSPCA Coffs Harbour manager Sue Merrick with Basil the greyhound. Bottom left: Lion trainer Matt Ezekial with the Stardust circus lions. Bottom middle: The family say thanks to Ambulance officer after a fall from the Jetty. Bottom right: Brett Vercoe swam with a whale shark at South Solitary Island. Trevor Veale

The most beautiful animal you can have

BASIL the greyhound was nothing short of a gentleman, but unfortunately, like other greyhounds in his position, he'd become a permanent fixture at the pet shelter.

The number of greyhounds in shelters, due to the State Government's phasing out of greyhound racing, showed no sign of slowing, prompting RSPCA staff and volunteers to bring awareness of the issue to the community.

A unique experience

HEADING out to sea brings with it a sense of adventure and the unknown.

While free-diving at South Solitary Island, underwater photographer and spearfisher Brett Vercoe came across a whale shark cruising on the surface.

Lion trainer Matt Ezekial from Port Macquarie. with the Stardust circus lions. 07 march 2017 Trevor Veale

Circus uproar

STARDUST Circus, one of the country's last travelling big tops to include lions and monkeys in its shows hit town 'disappointed' at the criticisms of animal welfare groups and protesters.

As hundreds of local families prepared to roll-up to see the show a staunch group of animal welfare protesters rallied against Stardust's use of its lions.

DipStik early warning flash flooding monitor system with Bill Roffey SES area unit commander. 09 march 2017 Trevor Veale

Don't be a dipstik

IF IT'S flooded -forget it. This phrase gets lauded loud and clear by emergency services during storm seasons, but still people choose to ignore it.

Early flood warning will slash the time emergency services and the authorities are notified about incoming floods.

Grateful family

WITH a smile again on his face, Ely Benson was lucky to be alive after falling five metres from the Coffs Harbour Jetty into shallow water.

Ely was playing on the jetty when he slipped and fell.

Army answers blood band's call to arms

COFFS Harbour's Army Reserve personnel rolled up sleeves and laid down arms as part of a national movement uniting groups to save lives through blood donation.

Red25 is a group blood donation program with a vision to supply 25% of Australia's blood donations.

Road to relief

THE 90 employees of failed Pacific Hwy sub-contractor KNF Construction were confident they would find work with State Government contractor Pacifico on the Warrell Creek to Urunga highway upgrade.

High-level meetings were under way involving Roads and Maritime Services and the road building consortium (Pacifico), comprising international companies Acciona and Ferrovial, since the collapse of the Irish sub-contractor.

Son inspires dad's long charity journey

EMBARKING on a charity car rally for the eighth year in a row, David Jones's inspiration for driving car 29 through forests and alpines areas over four days all came down to the birth of his son.

David, from Sawtell, took part in the Everyday Hero Beyond Bitumen rally where 130 people and 56 cars from all around Australia raised $160,000 for mental health charity BeyondBlue.

Top left: The Coffs Hotel contracted a new security team. Top right: Beyond bitumin rally entrants, Robyne Jones, Dave Jones and Mark Wallace.. 20 march 2017 Trevor Veale

Big moves

SHOPPERS were told they would be able to enjoy the Kmart retail experience in the city centre in early 2018 if all goes to schedule.

Kmart has done a 180-degree turn in the past two years, reinventing the brand in a competitive market and becoming a national success story.

Kmart montage coffs harbour Trevor Veale

Blueberries in the mix

IN A packed council chamber, a record-breaking gallery of about 300 people gathered around leading heads from the farming industry and councillors to discuss changes that could impact the local blueberry industry. First on the agenda was a motion submitted by Mayor Denise Knight for the council to work with other NSW Government authorities to regulate land use, water allocation, land rehabilitation, spray use and the visual impact of netting.

Council meeting discussion on intensive agriculture with blueberries in Coffs Regional.. 23 march 2017 Trevor Veale

New security

COFFS Hotel management announced a new security team would be contracted after footage of an altercation between a security guard and patron was shared extensively on social media.

Hotel management, the licensee and current security staff assisted the Coffs Clarence-based Licensing Police in reviewing the incident that happened outside the Grafton St premises on March 17-18.

Coffs Hotel. coffs hotel14 FEB 2017 Trevor Veale

Nudged to safety

GOOD Samaritan Miranda Predo shrugged off wading into the depths of a swollen creek to save a family dog. Unable to touch the bottom of the flooded creek, she swam the dog back to its relieved owner.