The month that was June

Top left: A new Sawtell hotspot, artist's impression. Top right: A humpback whale stranded on Sawtell Beach. With the tide turning, rescuers tried to keep the whale upright so it could breath. Bottom left : The toilets at the Big W carpark are being redone to make life easier for people with disabilities. Bottom middle: LifeHouse Church's PlayHouse is a must see and relaxing parents are raving about the new cafe. Bottom right: Josh Shaw from Water Police with Bruno the swimming dog.

Top left: A new Sawtell hotspot, artist's impression. Top right: A humpback whale stranded on Sawtell Beach. With the tide turning, rescuers tried to keep the whale upright so it could breath. Bottom left : The toilets at the Big W carpark are being redone to make life easier for people with disabilities. Bottom middle: LifeHouse Church's PlayHouse is a must see and relaxing parents are raving about the new cafe. Bottom right: Josh Shaw from Water Police with Bruno the swimming dog. Rachel Vercoe

Making outings easy

IMAGINE being held to ransom by your bladder or bowel.

Planning each outing around your bodily functions and cutting visits to town short because you've been "caught out” is a reality for many with profound disability.

The Castle St carpark amenities were to be upgraded to provide specialised accessible toilets that include a bed hoist and showering facilities for people with severe disabilities, and it all started with a book sale.

Stranded

SAWTELL bore witness to the tragic plight of a young humpback whale stranded on the shorebreak.

For much of the day a large team of rescuers could only comfort the large whale as the mammal's own weight placed incredible pressure on its internal organs.

Game on Coffs

THE Coffs Coast laid claim to another world sporting event with the International Tag Federation announcing that the Tag World Cup would take place in Coffs in November 2018.

An anticipated 190 teams were to travel to Coffs Harbour from around the world and across the country to attend the event, bringing approximately 3800 players and officials and up to 5000 families and supporters to the region.

To the rescue

SURGING towards the ocean, Bruno the "Aqua Dog” came close to ending up out his depth after an adventurous seagull pursuit.

Just before knocking off for the day, an emergency call came through to Senior Constables Josh Shaw and Christian Picker of the Coffs Harbour Water Police.

The playhouse

IT was the biggest talking point sweeping around mothers' meetings, school bus stops, birthday parties and sporting field sidelines.

"Have you been to the new playground at LifeHouse Church yet?”

After its opening, The PlayHouse claimed a five-star Google ranking and while the kids were bouncing off the walls of the huge new playground, it was the parents plugging the newly opened coffee shop and cafe that propelled The PlayHouse's popularity.

A new Sawtell hotspot

IT'S no secret that Sawtell is one of the hottest property locations on the Coffs Coast; but things were heating up even more with a game-changing new development now under construction.