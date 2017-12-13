The month that was April, 2017

Creativity drove a pet project

LISA Baxter and Stephen Webb combined their career expertise, hers in animal grooming/styling and his in business, with a shared passion for dogs and created a "cafe with a difference”.

Offering two-legged and four-legged visitors a place to have a cuppa and mingle, Maggie's Dog Café Shop & Salon at the rear of Moonee Marketplace Shopping Centre is more than a dog-friendly cafe.

Jetty4Shore upgrade given go ahead

CONSTRUCTION of the next stages of the $9.2million Jetty4Shores upgrade rolled forward with a contract awarded to local firm A J Pipelines and Construction Pty Ltd.

The next phase of the project which has been open in time for the Christmas holidays includes an open plaza area with wide shallow steps onto the northern end of Jetty Beach, plus a boardwalk behind the dunes and vegetation, linking the plaza to the historic jetty and market area.

Hope afloat

IN TIMES of hardship, the true spirit of country communities shines through.

Our northern neighbours were hit hard and plenty of Coffs Coast locals rallied to assist.

A steady stream of residents donated goods and their time, including several truck drivers to transport goods north.

Loaves of fish

STRONG seas and rain left commercial fishermen twiddling their thumbs and staff at the Fishermen's Co-op on edge as stock dwindled before one of the busiest times of the year.

Fishermen's Co-op general manager Andrew Mitchell said the shelves held just a handful of Tasmanian salmon in the build-up to Easter, but a break in the weather brought some much needed produce and relief.

Arrests after car crash

EMERGENCY service crews raced to the scene of a traffic crash near Park Beach Plaza shopping centre.

This followed a police investigation where detectives became suspicious about a vehicle outside shops at Moonee earlier in the week.

Coffs Harbour police crime manager Detective Inspector Darren Jameson said a 19-year-old man ran from police at Moonee and was apprehended by detectives.

Drivers caught out in road blitz

TRAFFIC and Highway Patrol officers were out in force over the Easter long weekend when Operation Tortoise targeted traffic offences such as speeding, drink and drug driving, seatbelt use and mobile phone use.

A Toormina man was charged with a number of traffic offences after he returned a positive roadside drug test and lied about his identity.

Hope fades for teen

EMOTIONAL scenes played out on Clarence Valley's remote Pebbly Beach as family and friends vowed to maintain a beachside vigil until missing teenager Ali Mosawi was found.

The 17-year-old was swimming with four other people at the beach in Yuraygir National Park when they got into trouble in dangerous conditions.

Call of duty

AS AUSTRALIA cooled, Captain Emma Palmer was bracing for the heat as the cool of spring ended in Iraq.

The Repton nurse was in theatre in joint Anzac Task Group Taji Four, north of Baghdad.

Far from the Anzac services in Repton and Mylestom, she will commemorate the sacrifices made by our servicemen and women from overseas.

Plastic bags bagged

GREENS member and Coffs Harbour City councillor Sally Townley put forward a motion to ban single-use plastic bags.

Cr Townley highlighted plastic bags damaged the environment and killed wildlife, and she was concerned of these impacts on vulnerable marine parks.

Lack of Coffs bypass funding slammed

OPPOSING politicians slammed the apparent lack of an announcement by the Nationals in securing funding for the Coffs Harbour bypass.

This followed comment from Federal Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker who said he did not expect any announcement of funds to start work on the bypass in the upcoming May Budget.

On a mission

LIVING UP to the Invictus spirit, this group of mates were brought together by the scars of battle that they bear.

Born and bred in Coffs Harbour, former SAS soldier Sean Lawler said sharing the commonality of "unconquerable character” with servicemen and women and their families around the world is "truly inspiring and amazing”.

A wall with a view

REPAIRS to the northern breakwater resumed after a halt to works over summer.

The north wall upgrade, which was partly stalled by a lack of available rock supplies and to also allow access to Muttonbird Island over the holiday periods, was said to be completed by Christmas, weather pending.

Deep Sea club site might be up for lease

THE iconic Jetty Foreshores site formerly occupied by the Deep Sea Fishing Club was possibly going to be offered to the market under a lease.

It came after the Coffs Harbour City Council, as corporate manager of the Coffs Coast State Park Trust, agreed to a proposal to put out an expression of interest on a short-term basis.