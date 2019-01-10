The monsters will roar across Coffs Harbour

GET YOUR TICKET: Monster Truck show coming to Coffs

MONSTERS are coming to Coffs Harbour.

Get ready, the Coffs Harbour Showground is going to rumble with the roar of engines when Monster Lubricants presents the Monsters Trucks Show, Saturday January 19.

Six trucks will strut their stuff along with demos from Freestyle FMX and Jet Car, and to top it all off the sky will be filled with fireworks.

This is a family-friendly, alcohol-free event which promises to be an exhilarating evening for all ages.

Gates will open at 4pm with a pit party from 4.30pm to 5.30pm and the show revving up at 6pm.

Pre-sale tickets prices: family pass (2-adults, 2kids 3-11yrs) $130, Adults $45, 12-15yrs $35, 3-11yrs $30 all available now online here.

Note: some tickets will still be made available at the gate, but not at these pre-sale prices.

More details: call "truck hotline: 0447 878 257