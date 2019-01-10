Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GET YOUR TICKET: Monster Truck show coming to Coffs
GET YOUR TICKET: Monster Truck show coming to Coffs
News

The monsters will roar across Coffs Harbour

Wendy Andrews
by
9th Jan 2019 12:00 PM

MONSTERS are coming to Coffs Harbour.

Get ready, the Coffs Harbour Showground is going to rumble with the roar of engines when Monster Lubricants presents the Monsters Trucks Show, Saturday January 19.

Six trucks will strut their stuff along with demos from Freestyle FMX and Jet Car, and to top it all off the sky will be filled with fireworks.

This is a family-friendly, alcohol-free event which promises to be an exhilarating evening for all ages.

Gates will open at 4pm with a pit party from 4.30pm to 5.30pm and the show revving up at 6pm.

Pre-sale tickets prices: family pass (2-adults, 2kids 3-11yrs) $130, Adults $45, 12-15yrs $35, 3-11yrs $30 all available now online here.

 Note: some tickets will still be made available at the gate, but not at these pre-sale prices.

More details: call "truck hotline: 0447 878 257

coffs harbour monster trucks showground
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Power to the 'out of pocket' pensioners

    premium_icon Power to the 'out of pocket' pensioners

    News RELIEF has been felt by pensioners living in a local residential park after 18 months of fighting for fair power bills.

    Main street development meeting canned

    premium_icon Main street development meeting canned

    News Meeting to decide future of $8.9 million redevelopment postponed.

    Locals slam tourists for "trashing" iconic waterways

    premium_icon Locals slam tourists for "trashing" iconic waterways

    News Locals fed up with visitors defecating, littering at tourist hotspot

    Do you support driving on local beaches?

    Do you support driving on local beaches?

    News Have your say on the future of 4WDs on Coffs Coast beaches.

    Local Partners