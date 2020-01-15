The moment Barty became unstoppable

Ash Barty’s run of dominance all kicked off back in Paris last year.

ASHLEIGH Barty's coach can pinpoint the moment when the Australian morphed from good to a great.

It was last year's French Open semi-final: Barty had lost the first set to American teenager Amanda Anisimova and was 0-3 down in the second. Then, according to coach Craig Tyzzer, came the moment.

"She probably doubted herself completely," Tyzzer said ahead of Barty's first-round match at the Adelaide International on Tuesday.

"She went up early against Amanda and then lost her way, almost convinced herself she couldn't win it.

"And to actually then just stand up and go 'nup, I can do this' was probably the biggest step for me forward in 18 months that we had been working on stuff.

"For me, that led to her winning a grand slam; it led to her becoming world No.1 - without that semi, all that probably doesn't happen."

After staring at the abyss, Barty won the next six games straight to claim the second set and took the third 6-3.

She blitzed Marketa Vondrousova in the final, 6-1 6-3, to capture her first grand slam, one of four tournament triumphs in a year propelling the Queenslander to world No.1.

Barty overcame a sluggish start to post a comeback victory in her first appearance at the Adelaide International WTA tournament.

The Australian top seed beat Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 4-6 6-3 7-5 on Tuesday at Memorial Drive.

Barty, gifted a first-round bye, initially struggled in the second-round fixture against the world No.31.

The Australian battled for timing and fluency - in similar fashion to last week when she lost her first-round match against American world No.53 Jennifer Brady in her first outing of the summer at the Brisbane International.

But Barty recovered in Adelaide in the second set, finding increasing touch ahead of the Australian Open starting on Monday in Melbourne.

The Australian hit five of her 11 aces in the second set and, in the third, raced to a 5-2 lead, aided by a series of unforced errors from the Russian.

But Pavlyuchenkova, just when appearing down for the count, rallied to level at 5-5 before Barty gained a break of serve and then closed out the match.